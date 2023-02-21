Los Osos concert to benefit families impacted by January's storms

A benefit concert has been organized to raise money for the Los Osos families impacted by January’s storms.

The Diggin' Deep Los Osos Disaster Relief Concert will showcase five bands and a silent auction.

Proceeds from the day will be distributed to the families who could not have prepared for the devastating mud that filled their homes.

"I didn’t realize how committed a community could be," said Gary Freiberg, co-organizer of the benefit concert.

Freiberg and his co-organizer, Paul Irving, have put together the fundraiser hoping to raise at least $25,000. Every penny will be distributed to families in need via the benefit's administrator, the nonprofit People Helping People.

"We definitely know that there is more financial need than the fundraisers are going to take care of," said Andrea Lueker, Los Osos Emergency Coalition.

Lueker is part of a volunteer group that has been assessing the needs of the community and lending a hand in any way possible. She has seen firsthand the amount of damage caused by the storms. She says while much of the heavy lifting is over, the neighborhood is far from back to normal.

For some of the hardest hit in Los Osos, their homes are still uninhabitable.

Others who may have expenses like reflooring or re-piping completed, they're now paying for everything else and refurnishing their houses to turn them back into homes.

The date of the benefit concert is Sunday, February 26 from noon to 6 p.m. at the South Bay Community Center in Los Osos.

“Zongo All-Stars” and “Carbon City Lights” are among the bands set to perform.

The concert is free and open to all ages. For more information on how to donate, go to supportlososos.com

