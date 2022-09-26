Los Osos man dies in crash on Highway 41

A 20-year-old man from Los Osos was killed in a crash Monday morning on Highway 41 between Morro Bay and Atascadero.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the man was traveling southbound south of Bear Ridge Rd. when he crossed into the northbound lane and continued off the edge of the roadway. His vehicle overturned down an embankment and he was ejected. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The CHP received a report about the crash at 6:40 a.m. but the actual time when it occurred is undetermined. Officers believe it happened early Monday morning.

Anyone with further information about the crash is asked to contact the CHP's San Luis Obispo office at (805) 594-8700.