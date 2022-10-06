Los Osos residents told to stay inside during search for burglary suspect

A reverse 911 call went out to some residents in Los Osos early Wednesday evening.

A San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's official said deputies were searching for a burglary suspect.

About 54 residents in the area of Nipomo Ave. to Ramona Ave. and 10th St. to 13th St. received the reverse 911 call advising them to stay inside their homes while deputies continued their search.

At about 6:30 p.m., SLO County Sheriff's spokesperson Tony Cipolla said the suspect had been caught and arrested.

The reverse 911 call was canceled.

