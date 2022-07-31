Los Padres National Forest is seeking public input on an upcoming project

Los Padres National Forest (LPNF) is seeking community input for the Ecological Restoration Project, which is being proposed in four out of five LPNF Ranger Districts.

The Ranger Districts are within Kern, Monterey, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, and Ventura counties.

Forest officials say the purpose of the project is to restore fire-adapted ecosystems, reduce fuels, and reintroduce fire on the landscape by prescribed burning on approximately 235,495 acres of land administered by the LPNF.

The Forest Service is requesting all comments be submitted by August 28, 2022.

Written comments can be submitted electronically to this website or can also be addressed to Los Padres National Forest Supervisor's Office, Attention: Kyle Kinports, 1980 Old Mission Drive, Solvang, CA 93463.

Two virtual meetings will be held for more information on the LPNF Ecological Restoration Project on the following dates:

To learn more about this project you can click here.