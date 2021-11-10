Lucia Mar Unified School District Board to appoint new member after member passes away

While an effort to recall three Lucia Mar Unified School District board members failed, the board still needs to fill a vacancy.

There are seven seats on the board, but after board member Verne Dahl passed away last month there is a seat open for Trustee Area Three.

The Lucia Mar Unified School District Board of Education needed to decide between holding a special election or going with a provisional appointment.

Superintendent Paul Fawcett explained, “We anticipate having the seat filled within 60 days prior to going off for winter break in December.”

The board decided to move ahead with a provisional appointment on November 2nd.

“So the board felt that the cost of a $350,000 special election would be better spent on students. And Trustee Area Three is up for reelection in December 2022. So by the time you held a special election, the person who won the position would probably only be in office for six to seven months,” said Fawcett.

For the next steps, the board will meet with applicants before appointing someone.

The Superintendent says the application will be available on their website in the next couple of weeks.

Applicants must be at least 18 years old, a resident of Trustee Area Three, a registered voter, and not be disqualified from holding a civil office.

They’re still finalizing timelines, the Lucia Mar Unified School District Board of Education anticipates choosing someone to fill the vacancy before winter break in December.

“When we screen candidates we have to ensure that they meet the minimum qualifications set out in education code. And that is what will allow people to progress on into the interviews. As far as the interview process, we're still forming what that will look like and will provide additional information and upcoming board meetings,” said the Superintendent.

I asked what the Board was looking for and the Superintendent said they were still deciding.

Fawcett told KSBY, “At this point, I plan to walk the board through a process where they identify key characteristics and attributes of effective governance and board members.”

Each term lasts four years and the vacancy will be up for election in 2022.

