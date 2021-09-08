Watch
Lucia Mar Unified School District recall efforts continue with protests

A group of protesters spoke out at the Lucia Mar Unified School Board meeting
Posted at 10:55 PM, Sep 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-08 01:55:46-04

A group of protestors spoke out at the Lucia Mar Unified School Board meeting Tuesday night.

Police also responded to trustee member Colleen Martin's Arroyo Grande home because of protester activity.

The Central Coast Families for Education Reform presented at the board meeting.

They say a Facebook post Martin made telling the public to stay home violated the Brown Act.

The Brown Act intends to provide public access to meetings in California.

"There might be a question about the Brown Act violation and the answer is no, this board takes the Brown Act very seriously and professionally and adheres to it so there was no violation," said Don Stewart, Lucia Mar Unified School District Trustee.

CCFER is campaigning for the recall of 3 of the board members, including Martin.

