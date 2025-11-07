Lucy and Huel, our pets of the week are looking for their forever homes

Every week we feature available pets from local shelters. Today we have two very different pets both looking for their forever homes!

First up is Lucy from Woods Humane Society! She is a sweet thirteen year old chihuahua who has been relaxing in a foster home for the past month. She is laid back, house trained and good with other cats in the house. Plus she is fee waived as part of Senior Pet Month at the shelter.

Click here for information on Lucy!

Now turning our attention just down the road to the San Luis Obispo County Animal Services Center.

This is Huel, a ten year old Nelsons Milk Snake.

He was surrendered by his previous owner and is easy to handle, making for a great fit for any snake lovers out there.

Click here for more information on Huel!