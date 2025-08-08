Lucy, our beautiful Pet of the Week, has a calm heart and a loyal soul

There are lots of pets waiting for their forever homes across the Central Coast, and today we are introducing you to one of them!

This tall beauty is Lucy, she is a four-year-old Doberman Pinscher mix who loves nothing more than to be around people!

She was brought to a community event from the San Luis Obispo County Animal Services Shelter, and did so well that the team at Woods Humane Society took her in! Her foster family had described her as a love bug with a calm heart and a loyal heart. She is good with other pets and kids and will do great in a Central Coast home! Stop by the Woods Humane Society's shelter off of Oklahoma Avenue from noon to 4 p.m. Today to meet this sweet girl!

Click this link to learn more about Lucy!