Luke Bryan set to perform at 2023 CA Mid-State Fair

The California Mid-State Fair announced in a press release that Luke Bryan is set to perform in concert on July 23.

The concert will take place in the Chumash Grandstand Arena at the Paso Robles Event Center at 7:30 p.m. Fair officials say an opening act will be announced shortly.

This will be Luke Bryan’s second appearance at the California Mid-State Fair, having completely sold out the Main Grandstand in 2018, according to fair officials.

Ticket prices for the show are $50, $85, $130, $155, and $175 (Pit, standing only) and will go on sale Friday, May 5, starting at 10 a.m. Tickets can be purchased on the California Mid-State Fair’s Official website.

The Box Office cannot guarantee the authenticity or validity of any tickets purchased outside of California Mid-State Fair official channels.

Bryan's concert is part of the Michelob Ultra Concert Series presented by Visit SLO CAL.

The 2023 California Mid-State Fair runs July 19 through July 30 and this year’s theme is “Shake, Rattle & Roll!”