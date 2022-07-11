Lynyrd Skynyrd performance canceled, Mid-State Fair says

American rock band Lynyrd Skynyrd will not perform their planned show at the California Mid-State Fair, organizers have confirmed.

The band was set to play at the Chumash Grandstand Arena on Tuesday, July 26. Guest band The Cadillac Three will also not perform.

Fair organizers say the cancellation is due to unforeseen circumstances, but did not elaborate.

Ticket buyers will be refunded and should get their money back within 5 to 7 business days.

The California Mid-State Fair is working to find a band to fill the slot.

The fair will take place at the Paso Robles Event Center, located at 2198 Riverside Ave. in Paso Robles, from July 20-31.