Lynyrd Skynyrd set to perform at California Mid-State Fair

The California Mid-State Fair has booked Lynyrd Skynyrd to perform in concert this summer.

The concert is scheduled to take place at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 26, in the Chumash Grandstand Arena.

Tickets range in price from $30 to $100 and go on sale Friday, June 3, 2022, starting at 10 a.m. online only at www.MidStateFair.com.

The legendary southern rock band is known for songs including "Sweet Home Alabama," "Free Bird," "Simple Man," "Gimme Three Steps," and many more.

Lynyrd Skynyrd last performed at the fair in 2019.

The 2022 California Mid-State Fair is scheduled to take place from July 20 through July 31 at the Paso Robles Event Center, located at 2198 Riverside Avenue in Paso Robles.