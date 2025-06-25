Magic returns to San Luis Obispo as Circus Vargas unveils 'Hollywood Dreams'

The circus is returning to San Luis Obispo.

The recognizable blue and white striped Circus Vargas tent was being put up Wednesday at Madonna Meadows ahead of the first show on Friday evening.

KSBY

This year’s theme is Hollywood Dreams, with acts that include aerialists, acrobats and more designed to be an homage to Tinseltown’s Golden Age.

"This year, we're welcoming our wonderful Colombian troupe all the way from Colombia. They are the Meza high wire troupe. They are sensational," said Ringmaster Jonathan Lee Iverson.

Circus Vargas is family-owned and operated and has been traveling since 1969.

"What makes Circus Vargus special is it's owned by a family, presented by families to families, and families always react to us and we talk about all sorts of families, all sorts of people," Iverson said. "It's for children of all ages. It's not just a children's show; everybody always thinks they have to have their kids there. We see many young couples who come and they, they... propose to each other. It's wonderful. This place, it's for love, it's for fun, it's for adventure. It'll get you some thrills. It is magnificent and you don't wanna miss it."

Shows run through July 14.

