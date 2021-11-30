Magician makes stop in Cambria before heading to Magic Olympics

Elliott Hunter, a recent Cal Poly engineering graduate and professional magician, kicked off a string of performances at the Cambria Christmas Market on Sunday.

The 2021 alum is set to perform five magic shows per night at the annual Christmas event from late November through Dec. 16.

Hunter has been performing magic for over 15 years. Since graduating, he says he has worked to grow his magic business. In the fall, he competed in Quebec where he was chosen as one of the two top magic acts in North America, earning the title of Olympian of Magic.

"The best of the best from every country gather in a new country every three years to compete," Hunter said, describing the event, "to determine the next world champion of magic."

Hunter will represent North America at the FISM Olympics of Magic, which will take place in Quebec in July 2022.

When asked about his long-term goals, Hunter says that he largely plans to do what he has been doing so far.

"There's a lot of ambition that goes into show business," he said. "My ambition is to continue what I'm doing in my live shows."

Hunter has performed in front of large companies, including Sony and TEDX. He has also used his magic to raise awareness and funds for nonprofit organizations.

"What I love most about magic is that it reminds us that we don't know the answer to everything in our society," Hunter said. "With Google and Youtube and Facebook and everything just giving us information, we think we know everything."

Mid-sentence, Hunter appeared to pull a deck of playing cards from his mouth.

"Magic is a subtle reminder that we still have to continually ask questions, because with magic, you never know what's going to happen," he said.

The Cambria Christmas Market kicked off at the Cambria Pines Lodge on Friday, Nov. 26. It will run through Dec. 23.