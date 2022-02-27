Watch
Magnitude 4.0 earthquake recorded in Ventura County

According to the United States Geological Survey, the seismic activity was reported 5.6 miles northwest from Santa Paula.
Posted at 7:16 PM, Feb 26, 2022
A magnitude 4.0 earthquake was recorded on Saturday at 5:44 P.M in Ventura County.

According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the seismic activity was recorded 5.6 miles northwest from Santa Paula, California.

The USGS’s Community Internet Intensity Map categorized it as a level IV with light shaking and no damage mostly felt in Oxnard, Moorpark, Santa Barbara, and Santa Paula. An assessment determined by 1,631 community responses.

USGS recorded the event as a level IV earthquake on its ShakeMap, which also means light shaking.

