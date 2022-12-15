Mail your letters to Santa at Centennial Park

Santa’s elves have once again delivered a special mailbox to Paso Robles' Centennial Park lobby for children to send their letters to Santa.

This magical mailbox will be in the main lobby of Centennial Park at 600 Nickerson Dr. through Wednesday, Dec. 21.

The lobby will be open from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday for children to mail their letters. All children who mail a letter to Santa can follow the trail of elf footprints to receive a special treat bag courtesy of Santa’s elves.

To learn more and download a Santa letter template, please visit prcity.com/recreation.