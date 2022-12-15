Watch Now
Mail your letters to Santa at Centennial Park

Letters can be mailed through Dec. 21
Paso Robles Rec Services
Santa’s elves have once again delivered a special mailbox to Paso Robles' Centennial Park lobby for children to send their letters to Santa.
Posted at 11:19 AM, Dec 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-15 14:19:51-05

This magical mailbox will be in the main lobby of Centennial Park at 600 Nickerson Dr. through Wednesday, Dec. 21.

The lobby will be open from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday for children to mail their letters. All children who mail a letter to Santa can follow the trail of elf footprints to receive a special treat bag courtesy of Santa’s elves.

To learn more and download a Santa letter template, please visit prcity.com/recreation.

