Main Street in Morro Bay to be closed for storm cleanup

KSBY
Homes and businesses along a portion of Main Street in Morro Bay were damaged by flooding on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023.
Posted at 4:13 PM, Jan 17, 2023
A portion of Main Street in Morro Bay that was impacted by flooding will be closed for cleanup over the next three days.

Main Street will be closed between the northbound Highway 1 on/off ramp and Errol Street from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday (Jan. 18-20).

The area saw major flooding and homes and businesses were damaged when creeks overflowed during heavy rainfall on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023.

City officials say the purpose of the closure is to support cleanup efforts associated with mud and debris left behind by the flooding and that will require heavy equipment to make frequent back-and-forth trips along Main Street.

main street closure.jpg

Residents and businesses in the closure area will still be allowed access to their properties during the closure.

Anyone interested in volunteering to help during the cleanup may contact the Silver City Mobile Home Park at (805) 772-7478 or (209) 402-0775; or business owner Rob Fraser at (805) 459-1456.

