Major injuries reported in two-vehicle collision on Highway 101 in Nipomo

Three people have been injured in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 101 in Nipomo.

According to CAL FIRE SLO, multiple crews responded to the freeway near the Tefft St. off ramp around 11:15 p.m. Saturday.

Moderate to major injuries have been reported. Emergency officials said one person was ejected from a vehicle.

According to the CHP Traffic Incident Information Page, there will be traffic restrictions in the area as the wreckage spans across both north and southbound lanes of Highway 101.

Officers may close a portion of the freeway to investigate and clean up.

The California Highway Patrol, the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office, AMR and the Santa Maria Fire Department are responding to the scene.