Major traffic control lifted on two miles of Highway 166

One-way traffic control across 2.2 miles of Highway 166, starting 16 miles east of Highway 101, has ended as of Friday, August 15, at 4:30 pm.

While that means hour-long delays are over, Caltrans says travelers should still expect delays of up to 20 minutes over the next few weeks as road crews continue repairing damage to the roadway caused by the Gifford Fire.

Intermittent flagging operations with one-way reversing traffic control will continue between Highway 101 and Highway 33. Caltrans says this will allow crews to continue post-fire construction activities, including rock scaling intended to stabilize slopes left bare by the fire.

Repairs will be made to pavements, shoulders, drainage infrastructure, and guardrails.