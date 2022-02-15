'Major' traffic delays expected on Hwy 101 in Atascadero

Commuters should be advised of the southbound lane closure of Highway 101 at the Traffic Way exit.
CalTrans said the closure is due to overnight roadwork, citing issues with the pavement. Heavy traffic and delays are anticipated for the morning commute.
