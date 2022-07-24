Make way! Cows, sheep, and goats coming through

It was move-in day for bigger animals today at the California Mid-State Fair.

Sheep, goats, and cattle all made their big arrival Saturday at the fair.

Tom Harris has been a part of the fair for 27 years and said this year feels a bit more normal after the fair was modified last year.

“I feel like this fair has opened the door since we’ve been banned with COVID, but now we’re back in full swing," said Harris, owner of Harris Stage Lines.

He said having livestock on display gives people the opportunity to learn more about animals and agriculture.

“Future agriculturists being able to see what type of agriculture they would like to be involved with, young kids, we’re showing people that pumpkins don’t come from Walmart and chocolate milk doesn’t come from a brown cow," said Harris.

For the FFA and 4-H youth, being able to show off all of their hard work is what the fair is all about.

“It definitely boosts up your confidence because seeing all of the people like compliment your heifer and say how nice she is," said Jeckell Whitney, 4-H member.

4-H and FFA members spend the majority of the year raising their animals in hopes of auctioning them off during the fair.

“We auction them off at the end of the week, so we’re excited for that," said Mckinley Blake, 4-H member.

The Mid-State Fair continues through July 31st. For a full list of scheduled events, you can visit this website.