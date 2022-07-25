Mammoth Lakes woman arrested in Santa Barbara, accused of child endangerment

A woman from Mammoth Lakes was arrested on suspicion of child endangerment in Santa Barbara over the weekend after police say her five-year-old child was found alone with access to firearms.

Police say they were called to a residence in the 800 block of Highland Drive on Saturday night after a babysitter arrived at the home to find the child unattended.

The babysitter also reported finding a "ghost gun" handgun with ammunition on the kitchen counter and another "ghost gun" in the bedroom. Police say both guns were easily accessible to the child.

According to police, the babysitter had been hired through a childcare website and expected to meet the child's guardian when she arrived at the home.

Police say their investigation determined the child had been left alone for more than 24 hours without food. The child's mother was reportedly located and arrested at a home in the 1100 block of Cliff Drive later that night. Police say she was intoxicated.

Lauren Tracy, 46, was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail on charges of child endangerment, possession of undetectable “ghost guns,” possession of a firearm with a prior misdemeanor conviction, unlawful possession of ammunition, child neglect, and criminal storage of a firearm.

Police say Child Protective Services was called to care for the child.