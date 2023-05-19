Man accused of attempted murder in Santa Maria arrested

A man accused of stabbing one in Santa Maria on May 6 has been arrested by police, according to a press release from the Santa Maria Police Department.

Eddie Ray Dominguez, 35, was arrested Friday, May 19 around 12 p.m. by a California Department of Corrections Fugitive Apprehension Team in the Arroyo Grande area, police said. He had an outstanding warrant for attempted murder.

The attempted murder occurred in the 200 block of E. Tunnell St. at about 2:15 a.m. May 6, according to the press release.

Dominguez was identified as the suspect during the initial investigation. It’s not clear how or when Dominguez was identified as the suspect.

Following the arrest, Dominguez was turned over to SMPD detectives who were investigating the case, police said. He was booked into Santa Barbara County Jail.

Fugitive apprehension teams, like the one that arrested Dominguez, “conduct field arrest operations of high-risk parole violators/absconders,” according to a California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation webpage. They operate under the Office of Correctional Safety.