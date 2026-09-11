Man accused of setting fire near Bob Jones Bike Trail arrested

A man has been arrested in connection with a brush fire that investigators say was intentionally set along the Bob Jones Bike Trail Tuesday evening.

John Rorabough was charged with arson of a structure or forest land and arson of property.

Tuesday evening, the San Luis Obispo Fire Department was dispatched to a reported brush fire along the Bob Jones Trail.

Officials say the grass fire spread onto city property and several stored vehicles were also burned.

A person of interest was initially located and arrested, but later released.

Through follow-up investigative efforts, Rorabough was identified as a suspect, who is homeless and known to frequent the area.

Two days later, he was arrested without incident.

If you have any additional details about the investigation contact 805-594-8005.