Man arrested after making threats against Templeton hospital, police say

A man has been arrested after allegedly making terrorist threats against a hospital in Templeton.

The San Luis Obispo Sheriff's Office responded to a call regarding a person who had made threats against Twin Cities Community Hospital in Templeton.

The sheriff's office say according to hospital staff, a man had called the hospital wanting a refill of a medication.

When his request was declined, the man threatened to come to the hospital and "shoot up the place."

The sheriff's office says deputies immediately responded to the hospital.

The hospital was placed on lockdown at approximately 11:02 AM.

While deputies secured the hospital, the suspect arrived on scene. He was detained without incident.

Deputies say no weapon was located. The hospital lifted the lockdown about 10 minutes later at 11:12 AM.

The suspect has been identified as 33-year-old Bryce Blue of Atascadero. He was arrested for making terrorist threats and taken into custody and transported to the County Jail.

