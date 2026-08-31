Man arrested for arson in Santa Maria parking lot

A 63-year-old Santa Maria man was arrested Saturday night after allegedly setting a vehicle on fire.

Santa Maria Police responded to a vehicle fire in a parking lot at the 600 block of North Broadway around 10:13 p.m. The fire department put out the fire, and the police department assisted fire crews with the arson investigation.

Officers identified a suspect and, about an hour later, found and arrested 63-year-old Evelio Torres.

Torres was booked for arson of property. The investigation continues.