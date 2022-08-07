Man arrested for attempted homicide, carjacking, police say

The Lompoc Police Department arrested a man for attempted homicide and carjacking on Saturday.

Lompoc officers reported to the 1300 block of North L St. around 10 p.m. for a person pointing a firearm at residents, demanding their cars.

Police said the suspect was identified as Jonathon Garcia.

A victim told police that Garcia pointed a gun at his head and tried to pull the trigger multiple times while the victim was still in his car.

The victim drove away to call 911.

Garcia then found another victim getting into their vehicle and pointed the gun at her.

Police say he ordered her out of the car, where she complied and gave him the keys. Garcia then took the car and drove away, out of the apartment complex parking lot.

Lompoc officers said they saw the vehicle driving on Central Ave. and attempted to pursue.

The vehicle drove at high speeds through Central Ave. and North H St. before turning on North D St.

Police said the vehicle lost control and spun out into a drainage ditch in the 1100 block of North D St. Garcia surrendered and was taken into custody.

Officers said a loaded firearm was found inside the car and Garcia was also found to be driving under the influence of alcohol.

Police booked Garcia into jail on suspicion of attempted homicide, carjacking, evading arrest, driving under the influence, and commission of a felony with a firearm.