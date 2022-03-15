Man arrested in suspicious death of woman, charged with homicide, robbery

Santa Barbara Police say they have arrested a man on the same day a woman was found dead under suspicious circumstances on State Street on Monday.

Police arrested Gabriel Jose Zepeda, 46, a transient on probation, after using his GPS ankle tracker to find him. They say his location and physical evidence linked Zepeda to the woman's death.

Zepeda was near 2900 State Street when he was arrested.

He was taken to Santa Barbara County Jail and booked on felony charges of homicide and robbery. He is being held on $1 million bail.

Officials said Zepeda had been released from the jail on March 10.

A woman in her late 40s or early 50s was found dead at about 7:20 a.m. on March 14 along State Street, and police decided her death was suspicious.

Police say that there is no apparent connection between Zepeda and the woman.

Officials have not released her name and say the cause of her death is unknown pending an autopsy report.