Man arrested on arson-related charges in Farren Road Fire

GOLETA — A 19-year-old Goleta man has been arrested in connection with an arson that sparked the Farren Road vegetation fire.

According to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to the fire around 8:23 p.m. on Tuesday.

When deputies arrived, they detained the occupants in a vehicle they spotted leaving the scene.

In a search of the vehicle, deputies found illegal fireworks along with evidence additional fireworks had been removed from the package.

Deputies arrested Alex Karim Henin on arson-related charges.

Juveniles on the scene were released to their parents.

In a press release, the sheriff's office said illegal fireworks pose a serious danger, especially during times of high fire danger.

"Even a single firework can spark a fast-moving vegetation fire, placing lives, homes, and first responders at risk."