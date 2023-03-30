Man arrested on suspicion of robbery and carjacking in Santa Maria

Santa Maria police arrested a man on suspicion of robbery and carjacking early Wednesday morning, officers announced.

Police said they received reports of a robbery at 900 block of E. Jones Street around 12:41 a.m. Wednesday.

Police found three adults victims of a robbery at the scene. Two of them were reportedly being physically assaulted before a small group of minors and/ or young adults forcibly took their personal belongings, according to the police.

Officers also said that one of the suspects brandished a firearm during the robbery.

The suspects collided with a parked vehicle when they drove away.

Police said they identified the suspect vehicle and were able to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle around 1:14 a.m.

The driver and only occupant of the vehicle, 19-year-old Saul Dolores Morelos, was arrested on Conspiracy and Robbery related charges.

After further investigations, police found that Morelos was an additional suspect in a carjacking incident that happened on Jan. 30, 2023.

The main suspect, a 17-year-old boy, was arrested Sunday night after the police served a search and arrest warrants in the 1200 block of W. Bethel Lane.

Morelos was booked on additional charges (Carjacking) in connection to the January incident.

He was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail.