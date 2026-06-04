Man charged in connection with Templeton Feed and Grain fire appears in court

A man charged with starting a fire that destroyed Templeton Feed and Grain last Fourth of July appeared in court Thursday.

Michael Joseph Steele, 38, is currently out on bond.

He appeared in a San Luis Obispo courtroom alongside his attorney. At the request of the defense, the hearing was continued to July 16. No plea was entered.

The San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s Office requested that additional conditions of Steele's continued release on $200,000 bond be added.

The judge ordered Steele not to possess any fireworks or incendiary devices.

Authorities have said the fire, which led to the demolition of the business and two silos, was sparked by fireworks.

KSBY reached out to Steele's attorney, Tom Allen, who said he is "not commenting on the case at this point."

A 16-year-old boy was also charged in connection with the incident. The District Attorney’s Office alleges Steele and the boy traveled to Bakersfield to purchase illegal fireworks and posted about it on social media.

Steele is charged with child endangerment, possession of ingredients to make a destructive device or explosive, conspiracy to commit a crime, possession of unaltered dangerous fireworks less than 25 pounds, possession of dangerous fireworks, and possession and storage of unregistered fireworks.

The teen, who is accused of setting off the fireworks that started the fire, is being charged in juvenile court with arson of a structure, possession of the ingredients to make a destructive device or explosive, possession of unaltered dangerous fireworks less than 25 pounds, and conspiracy to commit a crime.

Exterior surveillance video:

Surveillance video shows firework thrown onto Templeton Feed and Grain building’s roof

The teen was also expected to appear in court on Thursday. No word on whether a plea was entered.

The fire at Templeton Feed and Grain burned for several days, and the building’s two silos had to be demolished.

Surveillance video, from both outside and inside the building, showed the moment the fire was sparked.

The Jermin family, which owns the business, plans to build a new storefront at the South Main Street property.

The District Attorney's Office is asking anyone who has further information about the Templeton Feed and Grain fire to contact Crime Stoppers at (805) 549-STOP.