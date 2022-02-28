Man convicted in Goleta triple murder requests to represent himself

Sentencing has one again been postponed for a Santa Barbara man convicted of killing a Goleta family of three.

Pierre Haobsh, 32, was arrested in March 2016, one day after Dr. Henry Han, his wife, Jennie, and their 5-year-old daughter, Emily, were found shot to death in their home.

Investigators reportedly found their bodies wrapped in plastic and duct tape in the garage.

Han was well known in the community for operating the Santa Barbara Herb Clinic on State Street.

Haobsh was found guilty by a Santa Barbara County judge last November of three counts of first-degree murder and two special circumstances were found true against him - that the murders were committed for financial gain and that multiple victims were involved.

He waived his right to a jury trial in exchange for the district attorney's office taking the death penalty off the table.

Haobsh was originally scheduled to be sentenced on January 24 but that was postponed after he requested his trial counsel be replaced.

The request was denied and sentencing set for February 28 but the Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office on Monday says Haobsh is now due back in court March 8 for a hearing on whether the defendant can represent himself.

Sentencing is now scheduled for March 28 at 1:30 p.m. If it does in fact take place that day, it is expected he will be sentenced to a maximum of three consecutive life sentences without the possibility of parole.