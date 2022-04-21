Man convicted of attempted murder in 2019 shooting in Santa Barbara

A man has been found guilty of attempted murder for a 2019 shooting that injured a man in downtown Santa Barbara.

Terrence Edward Roberson, 37, shot a stranger at about 5 a.m. on May 15, 2019, as he walked by the man on the 500 block of Chapala St., officials say.

Santa Barbara County District Attorney Joyce E. Dudley said Roberson shot the male victim, who has not been identified, twice in the back.

On Thursday, Roberson was found guilty of attempted murder with premeditation and deliberation, carrying a concealed firearm and personally discharging a firearm causing great bodily injury.

Based on his conviction, Roberson faces a possible 32 years to life in state prison.

Roberson will be sentenced on May 31, 2022, in Department 1 of the Santa Barbara Superior Court. He is being held in the South Santa Barbara County Branch Jail on $1 million bail.

Authorities say Roberson did not know his victim before the shooting, which occurred after the two men briefly interacted.