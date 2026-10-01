Man convicted of burglarizing Atascadero home

A jury has convicted a man who burglarized an Atascadero home late last year.

Gary Lee Roberts II, 38, was found guilty of first-degree residential burglary and attempted first-degree burglary.

A news release from the County of San Luis Obispo District Attorney said Roberts targeted the same Atascadero home on October 7 and October 9, 2025.

The victim first saw Roberts on October 6 when her security camera recorded him at her front door.

“He knocked, asked for someone named “Jeff,” and left after the victim told him through the camera that no one by that name lived there. The victim did not know Roberts and had never seen him before that day,” the District Attorney’s office said.

On October 7, while the victim was at work, Roberts returned again, trying to open the front door.

“He left, returned about a minute later, and kept searching until the victim spoke to him through the camera and told him he was being recorded. He then ran off.”

On October 9, the victim again saw Roberts on the camera system before calling police. As she drove to her home, she saw Roberts walk out of the home carrying her property, court records show.

“She confronted him and pushed him into the bushes to keep him from getting away. A struggle followed, and the victim punched Roberts in the face as Atascadero police officers arrived and detained him at the scene,” the DA said.

Roberts remains in custody and waived his right to a jury on remaining allegations.