Man convicted of first-degree murder to be released on parole

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY — The man convicted of killing Genevieve Adaline Moreno in 1974 is immediately eligible for parole and will be released from the California Men's Colony.

The County of San Luis Obispo District Attorney's office described Moreno as a "beloved member of the Nipomo community."

They said she was working at Old Blues Bar on Tefft Street in Nipomo in June 1974.

When her husband, Richard Moreno, went to pick her up after her shift, the bar was empty, his wife was missing and the cash register was open and emptied of its paper currency.

On June 18, 1974, at 5:35 a.m. Moreno's body was found in a nearby field in a grove of eucalyptus trees.

Later that morning, the district attorney's office said Alberto Tamez, Jr. was arrested with blood stains on his shirt and hands.

He admitted to hitting Moreno and robbing the bar before dragging her to the eucalyptus grove. Moreno had been robbed, kidnapped, beaten, sexually assaulted and had died by homicidal strangulation.

Tamez was convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to life in state prison with the possibility of parole.

According to the district attorney's office, in December 2025 Tamez was granted parole by the California Board of Parole Hearings. The DA's office said the governor's decision to take no further action was communicated to the board on April 24, 2026, and Tamez is immediately eligible for parole.

In response, District Attorney Dan Dow issued a statement condemning the decision.