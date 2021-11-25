Man convicted of triple murder in death of Goleta family

A Santa Barbara judge on Wednesday found an Oceanside man guilty of murder in the 2016 killing of a Goleta family of three.
Pierre Haobsh was arrested in March 2016, one day after Dr. Henry Han, his wife, Jennie, and their 5-year-old daughter, Emily, were found shot to death in their home.
Investigators reportedly found their bodies wrapped in plastic and duct tape in the garage.
After an approximately four-and-a-half week-long trial, the judge found Haobsh guilty of three counts of first-degree murder and found true two special circumstances - that the murders were committed for financial gain and that multiple victims were involved.
Haobsh is scheduled to be sentenced on January 24, 2022.
He waived his right to a jury trial in exchange for the district attorney's office taking the death penalty off the table.
He is expected to be sentenced to a maximum of three consecutive life sentences without the possibility of parole.
Dr. Han was well known in the community for operating the Santa Barbara Herb Clinic on State Street.