Man convicted of triple murder in death of Goleta family

A Santa Barbara judge on Wednesday found an Oceanside man guilty of murder in the 2016 killing of a Goleta family of three.

Pierre Haobsh was arrested in March 2016, one day after Dr. Henry Han, his wife, Jennie, and their 5-year-old daughter, Emily, were found shot to death in their home.

Investigators reportedly found their bodies wrapped in plastic and duct tape in the garage.

Contributed Han family

After an approximately four-and-a-half week-long trial, the judge found Haobsh guilty of three counts of first-degree murder and found true two special circumstances - that the murders were committed for financial gain and that multiple victims were involved.

Haobsh is scheduled to be sentenced on January 24, 2022.

He waived his right to a jury trial in exchange for the district attorney's office taking the death penalty off the table.

He is expected to be sentenced to a maximum of three consecutive life sentences without the possibility of parole.

Dr. Han was well known in the community for operating the Santa Barbara Herb Clinic on State Street.