Man found guilty of sex crimes on minors in San Luis Obispo Co.

San Luis Obispo County District Attorney Dan Dow announced Thursday that a jury convicted Marco Antonio Navabarrera, 47 of eight counts of sexual abuse of two victims.

Navaberrera's trial took four days and, twelve jurors unanimously found him guilty of eight felony sex crimes against two minors.

According to the District Attorney's office, the crimes included sexual penetration with a child under the age of ten, committing a lewd act on a child under fourteen, forcible lewd act on a child under fourteen, and lewd act on a child aged fourteen or fifteen years old.

"We are moved by the strength of these young survivors who reported what happened to them and then courageously testified in court," said District Attorney Dan Dow. "We encourage anyone of any age to report when they have been abused. We stand vigilant to protect our community through effective advocacy to hold predators like this accountable for their crimes of abuse."

The jury also made factual findings that Navabarrera's crimes of lewd acts were committed on multiple victims who were under the age of fourteen. These special allegations impose a sentence of 25 years to life in prison for each eligible offense.

According to the District Attorney's office, Navabarrera's crimes occurred between 2015 and 2019. These crimes may be punished by a maximum sentence of 140 years to life in prison plus 3 years, and 8 months.

Navabarrera's sentencing is scheduled for March 1.