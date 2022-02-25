Man gets life sentence for 2018 murder of Paso Robles woman

The man convicted of murdering Paso Robles resident Nancy Woodrum more than three years ago was sentenced Thursday to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Carlo Alberto Fuentes Flores, 45, was found guilty by a judge last month of murdering the 62-year-old during the commission of a rape.

He waived his right to a jury trial.

In May 2018, Woodrum went missing from her rural home on El Pharo Drive. That November, Fuentes Flores was identified as a suspect, questioned, and eventually led investigators to Woodrum's remains in a secluded area off Highway 58 in eastern San Luis Obispo County.

“Life in prison without the possibility of parole is an appropriate and just punishment for the brutal abuse and murder of Nancy Woodrum,” said District Attorney Dan Dow in a press release. “Our hearts remain with the Woodrum family and her loved ones who will always suffer the pain of her loss.”

In the weeks leading up to her disappearance, authorities said Woodrum had hired Fuentes Flores to paint the deck of her home.

Woodrum was a popular hairdresser in Paso Robles.

Following her disappearance, posters with her photo were plastered all over the area and a Crime Stoppers reward of $10,000 was offered for information leading to her location.