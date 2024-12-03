Man injured in altercation outside Atascadero bar has died, police report

A man who suffered a head injury in a fight outside Outlaws Bar last month has died, according to the Atascadero Police Department.

The incident was reported shortly before 2 a.m. on November 24. Police say first responders arrived at the scene to find 30-year-old Lucky Thomas of Atascadero unconscious in the bar's parking lot.

Police say Thomas fell and hit his head when someone stepped in to break up the altercation.

He was taken to an area hospital in critical condition. On Wednesday, November 27, police were notified that Thomas had passed away.

Police say there were witnesses to the altercation and they are asking anyone with further information, videos or pictures related to this incident to contact Sgt. Netz at (805) 470-3252.