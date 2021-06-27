Man injured in shooting in same area where teen was recently killed in Santa Maria, police say

Santa Maria Police are investigating a shooting that left one person injured Saturday night.

Police say the incident happened at around 11:35 p.m. in the area of Lincoln and Mill.

When police arrived they found a male shooting victim on the sidewalk. He was transported to the hospital and is believed to be in stable condition

An investigation into the motive behind the shooting is underway.

Santa Maria Police say this is the same area where Guadalupe teen Mario Angel Merino Gonzalez was killed last month. Police have identified the suspect in that shooting that happened on May 16 as Alfredo Alaniz Jr, 21 years of age and a resident of Santa Maria.

Police say Alaniz has a tattoo of an "S" on his right cheek and a tattoo of a ship on the left side of his head. As of right now, police say there is no reason to believe the two investigations are related.

Anyone with information related to these investigations is asked to contact the Santa Maria Police Department at (805) 928-3781 ext. 2277 or they can call our tip line at (805) 928-3781, ext. COPS (2677).