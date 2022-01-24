Man killed in crash near Santa Maria identified

The man killed in a high-speed crash west of Santa Maria last week has been identified as Silverio Moreno of Santa Maria, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office.

The California Highway Patrol says Moreno was heading southbound on Bonita School Road, approaching Bonita Lateral Road, the night of Jan. 19 when he lost control of his vehicle and struck a sign, telephone guy wires and a chain-link fence.

The vehicle landed on its roof.

Silverio, who CHP says would have turned 23 later this year, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.