Man killed in Hwy 101 crash near Gaviota identified

The driver killed following a crash on Highway 101 near Gaviota has been identified, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office announced Tuesday.

A pickup truck and a semi-truck crashed on Highway 101 southbound near Dos Pueblos Canyon Road just before 3 a.m. on Jan. 5.

When firefighters arrived, the pickup truck was found in the median and was caught on fire, officials said.

The pickup truck driver, now identified as 25-year-old Thomas McGregor of Santa Barbara, was pronounced dead on the scene.

The semi-truck driver had minor injuries and refused to be transported to a hospital.

The highway was closed for hours causing heavy traffic on Highway 154.

The cause of the crash has not been released.