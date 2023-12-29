Man killed in officer-involved shooting during Lompoc convenience store robbery

Lompoc Police responded to criminal activity mulitple times Thursday night into Friday morning at Circle K which ended in a deadly shooting.

The first incident happened on Dec. 28 at 11:30 p.m. when officers responded to a report of an armed robbery at Circle K located at 1421 E Ocean Ave.

Officers say an armed man had entered the store and robbed the clerk of both money and alcohol before leaving the area. Officers searched for the suspect, but he was not found.

The second incident happened on December 29th, at approximately 1:18 am, when officers once again responded to Circle K for an armed man near the gas pumps. Police say the armed man had attempted to carjack someone in the parking lot and that person was able to safely run away from the area.

Police say after the unsuccessful carjacking, the armed man entered Circle K and attempted to rob them again. When he exited the store he was confronted by officers and that is when the shooting happened.

Officers provided medical aid until fire and medics arrived, however, the armed man was pronounced dead at the scene.

At the request of Lompoc Police Chief Kevin Martin, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office responded to conduct an officer-involved shooting investigation.

The identification of the armed man is not being released at this time, pending notification to his next of kin.