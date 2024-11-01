Man last seen in Atascadero reported missing, his dog found dead on Hwy 101

The Atascadero Police Department is asking for community assistance after A 34-year-old man last seen in Atascadero on Oct. 22 has reportedly gone missing.

Authorities say Todd Joseph Pinion was most recently active on social media on the morning of Oct. 23.

On Thursday, the 34-year-old's dog was found deceased on Highway 101 near the Cuesta Grade, according to APD. A California Highway Patrol helicopter reportedly searched the area shortly afterward but was unable to locate the missing person.

APD says Pinion is known to frequent south San Luis Obispo County, most recently being reported as visiting the Nipomo area. Authorities add that Pinion has been staying with different friends in several locations.

Officials report that the missing person is 5'10, 115 lbs, and has brown hair and blue eyes. Pinion regularly wears numerous rings and bracelets on both arms and has recently been known to wear a red and black fox mask, according to APD. He also reportedly has numerous tattoos, including a dream catcher on his right shoulder, a fox with a sunflower, octopus tentacles on his right bicep, a strawberry/clock on his left wrist, and a moon with clouds on his left shoulder.

APD says it is working with allied agencies in the search.

Authorities are urging community members to contact them if they have any information— regardless of how insignificant they think it may be— by emailing or calling Detective Sergeant Kellye Netz at knetz@atascadero.org or (805) 461-5051.

APD also asks that residents refrain from sharing unverified information on social media, as it may hinder the investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated as new information becomes available.