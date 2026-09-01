Man pleads not guilty to starting Brava Fire in Pismo Beach

The man suspected of starting a fire that burned nearly 10 acres near Pismo Beach over the weekend has pleaded not guilty to the charges against him.

Cortlan Jarrod Soles, 30, of Los Angeles, entered the pleas Tuesday to felony charges of arson and possessing flammable material, court records show.

The Brava Fire broke out Sunday afternoon on the 2000 block of Costa Brava in Pismo Beach, prompting a massive response from firefighters and other first responders.

Pismo Beach police say witnesses reported seeing a man setting fire to a tent before walking away from the area. Police say officers located a person matching the description and said he was found to have fuel and an “ignition source” on him.

Soles remained in custody as of Tuesday afternoon on $100,000 bail, according to jail logs. He is due back in court on Sept. 14.

Police say he was also arrested on Aug. 5 in Grover Beach on suspicion of trespassing, shoplifting, and knowingly bringing or sending controlled substances or drug paraphernalia into a jail.

Court records do not show charges filed in connection with that arrest.