Man pulled gun on Morro Bay motel employee, police say

The Morro Bay Police Department is investigating a report of an assault with a deadly weapon.

Police say just before 6 p.m. on Friday, a man broke into a room at the Rodeway Inn on Main Street. A motel employee reportedly got into an argument with the man. The man then pulled a handgun from his waistband and pointed it at the employee before running away.

Police say officers searched the area and found property and two guns believed to belong to the suspect.

Witnesses reportedly told police that the man was picked up in an unknown vehicle and left the area.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Morro Bay Police Department at (805) 772- 6225 or Crime Stoppers at (805) 549-STOP.