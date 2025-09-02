Man remains hospitalized following mulching machine rescue near Guadalupe

A man injured last week when he became stuck in a mulching machine just north of Guadalupe remains hospitalized.

Multiple agencies responded to the incident near the intersection of Highway 1 and Oso Flaco Lake Road around 8:45 a.m. Friday.

It took crews about four hours to extricate the man from the machine. He was flown to the hospital for treatment of injuries to the lower part of his body, officials said. As of Monday afternoon, his condition was described as "stable."

CAL FIRE SLO It took multiple first responders about four hours to rescue a man from a machine on Aug. 29 near Guadalupe

CAL FIRE SLO Captain Eva Grady described the incident as a “low-frequency, high-risk call.” She said while it’s something they practice for, they rarely, if ever, see it happen and usually not in the same way they trained for.

WATCH: Multiple agencies respond to incident involving worker stuck in machine

Grady says the USAR team came up with multiple plans, including backups, but that the team’s first plan worked seamlessly.

A CAL FIRE team is currently undergoing critical incident debriefing not only with the first responders but also with the witnesses and employees at the company, Grady said.

KSBY reached out to OSHA for additional information and is told the agency is still looking into the incident.

The name of the company involved has not been released.