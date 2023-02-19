Man shot, and killed near Pismo Pier

A man was shot and killed Saturday night in the pier promenade area of downtown Pismo Beach according to the Pismo Beach Police Department.

On Saturday, Feb. 18, at approximately 11:47 pm, the Pismo Beach Police Department say they received numerous 911 calls regarding a shooting that occurred in the pier promenade area of downtown Pismo Beach.

Officers responded and located a forty-year-old male victim from Fresno with multiple gunshot wounds in the parking lot. The victim was ultimately transported to Marian Hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Investigators say that they learned four men as well as some women confronted the victim about his possible gang affiliation, which led to a verbal argument. The four men continued to engage the victim, attempting a physical altercation between the two groups according to police. During the confrontation, the suspect joined the group and was armed with a firearm. The suspect confronted the victim, firing multiple rounds at a close distance. The victim was struck multiple times.

The suspect was seen leaving the pier parking lot with several other people, eastbound, in a tan or brown-colored older model Chevy Silverado. The vehicle was last seen southbound on Highway 1. The suspect who fired the weapon is described as a Hispanic male, thin build, 18 to 20 years old, wearing a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt and dark-colored pants.

Police say this is the first homicide-related shooting in Pismo Beach since March of 2006 when an armed man entered Denny’s restaurant on Five Cities Drive and murdered two victims before taking his own life.

Pismo Beach detectives are working with local agencies and detectives out of Fresno to attempt to identify the suspect and all parties involved. This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with any information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Pismo Beach Police Department at (805) 773-2208. Detective Sergeant Anthony Hernandez will be the lead investigator for all leads involving this criminal investigation.