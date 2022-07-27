Man stabbed outside apartment complex, police say

Santa Barbara Police are investigating a stabbing that happened on Cacique Street on Tuesday night.

The department says it received a report of the stabbing around 11 p.m., in the area of 1200 Cacique Street.

Officers responded along with the fire department and paramedic personnel, and say they found an adult male with stab wounds in front of an apartment complex.

Police say they believe there was a verbal altercation between the victim and the suspect(s) prior to the stabbing.

Witnesses also reported hearing a single gunshot, but no gunshot victims were located at this time. Police say the suspect(s) involved in this stabbing are currently outstanding.

The stab wound victim was transported to Cottage Hospital for medical treatment and the extent of his injuries are unknown at the time.

Santa Barbara Police say this is an active investigation, and no other information is currently available. This stabbing is believed to be an isolated incident.

If you have information about this investigation, the department says to contact Detective B. Ford at 805-897-2343 or bford@sbpd.com.

