Man sustains 'significant' injuries in early-morning shooting in Santa Maria

Police are investigating a shooting that injured a man in Santa Maria Tuesday morning.

Officers were dispatched to the 1900 block of S. Broadway shortly before 4:30 a.m. to reports of the shooting.

Once on scene, officers say they found a 41-year-old man near a store entrance with what appeared to be “significant” injuries from being shot.

He was taken to a local hospital. An update on his condition was not immediately available.

At this time, police say there is no evidence to indicate the shooting is gang related, adding there is also no known connection to a deadly shooting early Sunday morning in the city.

Police say they are canvasing the area looking for evidence or witnesses and ask anyone with information to call Santa Maria police at (805) 928-3781, ext. 2277. Anonymous tips can be made through the tip line at (805) 928-3781, ext. COPS (2766).

