Man trapped on an island in the Salinas River rescued

Emergency crews rescued a homeless man who was trapped on an island in the Salinas River in Paso Robles early this morning.

Authorities received the call at approximately 6 a.m.

Officials with the Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services say the man was surrounded by rising floodwaters.

Crews performed a water rescue and were able to get the man to safety.

He was not hurt but crews helped him warm up to prevent hypothermia.

"It was still dark, so we had very little aerial support to recon the area. We did utilize our police department's drone program to assist us and we were able to locate the victim uninjured and unharmed, however, very cold," said Paso Robles Fire Department Battalion Chief, Scott Hallett.

Officials say people should stay out of the riverbed because it can be extremely hazardous during heavy rainfall.